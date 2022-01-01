Waffles in Culver City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle De Limón$14.00
House-made waffle topped with vanilla cream and lemon curd; finished with fresh whipped cream & lemon zest.
MC House Waffle$14.00
One fluffy delicious GLUTEN FREE waffle with House Made Vanilla Cream Spread and a drizzle of Sweet Matcha sauce served with local seasonal berries and a side of pure maple syrup.
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
AKASHA image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Waffles$18.00
More about AKASHA

