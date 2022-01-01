Go
Culver city taco and torta joint imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Culver city taco and torta joint

Open today 4:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

9418 Venice Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Aguas Frescas$5.50
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
Mamas Salsa$0.50
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Asada Burrito$15.00
Salsa Fresca$0.50
Chicken Taco$5.00
Asada Taco$5.50
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City CA 90232

Directions

Gallery

Culver city taco and torta joint image

Nearby restaurants

Zooies - Palms
orange starNo Reviews
9815 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
C & M Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103 Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
The Doughroom
orange starNo Reviews
3409 Overland Ave Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10428 1/2 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Culver city taco and torta joint

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston