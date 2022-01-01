Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Meatball subs in
Cumberland
/
Cumberland
/
Meatball Subs
Cumberland restaurants that serve meatball subs
Scotty's Pizza
1310 West Industrial Boulevard, Cumberland
No reviews yet
Meatball Sub Small
$6.99
Meatball Sub Large
$11.99
More about Scotty's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Bella Napoli
692 Green Street, Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(149 reviews)
Meatball Parm Sub
$8.99
More about Bella Napoli
