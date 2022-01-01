Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Cumberland

Go
Cumberland restaurants
Toast

Cumberland restaurants that serve meatball subs

Scotty's Pizza image

 

Scotty's Pizza

1310 West Industrial Boulevard, Cumberland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Sub Small$6.99
Meatball Sub Large$11.99
More about Scotty's Pizza
Bella Napoli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Bella Napoli

692 Green Street, Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sub$8.99
More about Bella Napoli

Browse other tasty dishes in Cumberland

Cheeseburgers

Stromboli

Cheesecake

Chicken Pizza

French Fries

Cookies

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Cumberland to explore

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston