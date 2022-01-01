Go
Cumbia Downtown

When people ask if we are a bar or a restaurant, we have trouble answering because we are so much more than that.⁠

We are a "parche," a place where people can come and relax, hang out and enjoy. We are proud to be a Latin bar with a small menu of snacks and bites inspired by our heritage. ⁠

329 S 16th St #1

Omaha NE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
