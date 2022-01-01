Cumin
Michelin Bib Gourmand Awarded Nepalese | Indian Restaurant
1414 N Milwaukee Ave
Popular Items
Location
1414 N Milwaukee Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zenwich X Elitea
Zenwich
X
Elite Boba
Ina Mae Tavern
A Tribute to New Orleans by Chef Brian Jupiter.
Devil Dawgs - Wicker Park
The Hippest Hot Dog stand in the city.
Whiskey Business
Let's Get Down to Business!