Cumin

Michelin Bib Gourmand Awarded Nepalese | Indian Restaurant

1414 N Milwaukee Ave

Popular Items

Basmati Rice$3.50
Basmati rice perfectly steamed
Garlic Naan$4.75
Fluffy naan with a hint of garlic
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Spice-marinated diced boneless white meat chicken cooked to perfection in tandoor I simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
Mint Cucumber Raaita$4.75
Yogurt with mint, cucumber and roasted cumin powder
Palak Paneer$17.00
Spinach and cottage cheese cooked in Indian spices and tomato-curry sauce with a touch of fresh cream
Vegetable Samosa$6.50
Potatoes and peas in a mild fragrant spice blend
Naan / Butter Naan$3.75
Oversized white flour dough leavened | cooked in tandoor
Chicken Makhani / Butter Chicken$18.00
Spice-marinated boneless dark meat chicken cooked in tandoor | simmered in rich creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Momo [8]$12.00
Steamed dumplings of minced chicken seasoned with Nepalese spices and herbs | served with delicious tomato sauce
Cumin Rice$5.50
Basmati rice | roasted cumin seeds | green peas
Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
