Cumming restaurants you'll love
Cumming's top cuisines
Must-try Cumming restaurants
More about Pies on Post
Pies on Post
3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D, Cumming
|Popular items
|Diavola
|$24.00
Spicy Soppressata, Ground Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Peperonata, Calabrian Peppers, Fior-di-Latte Mozzarella, Fontina, Fresh Basil
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
10'' Cheesy personal pizza
|Margherita
|$19.00
Fior-di-Latte Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Grandma's NY Pizza
2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160, Cumming
|Popular items
|Large 16" Grandma's Pie
|$16.99
(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
|Large 16" Supreme Pizza
|$23.99
Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
|Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza
|$15.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
More about 7 Tequilas Cumming
FRENCH FRIES
7 Tequilas Cumming
5063 Post Rd, Cumming
|Popular items
|Side Taco
|$2.50
|STREET TACOS
|$12.99
|Super 7 Burrito
|$9.99
More about Izumi -- Cumming--
Izumi -- Cumming--
1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming
|Popular items
|Sesame Chicken
|$16.95
Crispy tender chicken with chef's special sesame sauce
|California Roll(P)
|$6.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
|Fried Rice
|$16.50
Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, egg, peas and carrots in butter soy sauce
More about Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth
Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth
410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming
|Popular items
|Cajun Shrimp
|$5.00
Cajun battered flash-fried shrimp over lettuce, pickled onions, tomatoes. Chipotle cream.
|queso
|$9.00
Melted white cheese with our without jalapeno puree
|Steak Taco
|$4.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde
More about Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill
3480 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming
|Popular items
|Large Chicken soup
|$8.49
|Lg Queso Dip
|$10.25
|#3 One Taco, One Burrito, Rice & Beans
|$10.75
More about Tacos & Tequilas
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
2155 Market Place Blvd, Cumming
|Popular items
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
|T&T Burrito
|$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming
3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming
|Popular items
|Greek Salad (LG)
|$11.35
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.25
Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.
|Garlic Knots (12)
|$7.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
More about Cubanos ATL
Cubanos ATL
930 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming
|Popular items
|Miami Combo Meal
|$9.99
Half Miami Sandwich. Bag of Chips. Soda/Water
|Plantain Chips
|$2.00
|El Miami
|$11.99
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
2340 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming
|Popular items
|Gyro Bowl
|$9.95
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off with Tzatziki sauce
|Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque
|$7.95
Roasted Red Pepper with smoked Gouda. Served with Pita Bread
|Shawarma Platter
|$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
More about Las Palmas Mexican - Cumming
Las Palmas Mexican - Cumming
5465 BETHELVIEW RD, CUMMING
More about House of Hummus -Cumming
House of Hummus -Cumming
425 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste. #300, cumming