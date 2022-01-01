Cumming restaurants you'll love

Cumming restaurants
Toast
  •
  • Cumming

Cumming's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Latin American
Must-try Cumming restaurants

Pies on Post image

 

Pies on Post

3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Diavola$24.00
Spicy Soppressata, Ground Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Peperonata, Calabrian Peppers, Fior-di-Latte Mozzarella, Fontina, Fresh Basil
Kids Cheese Pizza$10.00
10'' Cheesy personal pizza
Margherita$19.00
Fior-di-Latte Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Grandma's NY Pizza image

 

Grandma's NY Pizza

2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large 16" Grandma's Pie$16.99
(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Supreme Pizza$23.99
Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza$15.49
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
7 Tequilas Cumming image

FRENCH FRIES

7 Tequilas Cumming

5063 Post Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Taco$2.50
STREET TACOS$12.99
Super 7 Burrito$9.99
Izumi -- Cumming-- image

 

Izumi -- Cumming--

1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sesame Chicken$16.95
Crispy tender chicken with chef's special sesame sauce
California Roll(P)$6.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
Fried Rice$16.50
Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, egg, peas and carrots in butter soy sauce
Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth image

 

Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth

410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Shrimp$5.00
Cajun battered flash-fried shrimp over lettuce, pickled onions, tomatoes. Chipotle cream.
queso$9.00
Melted white cheese with our without jalapeno puree
Steak Taco$4.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill

3480 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Chicken soup$8.49
Lg Queso Dip$10.25
#3 One Taco, One Burrito, Rice & Beans$10.75
Tacos & Tequilas image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

2155 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Avg 4.5 (789 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Giant flour tortilla grilled with choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
T&T Burrito$11.00
Shredded chicken or seasoned ground beef cheese dip, rice & beans.
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Greek Salad (LG)$11.35
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.25
Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots (12)$7.95
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
Cubanos ATL image

 

Cubanos ATL

930 Market Place Boulevard, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Miami Combo Meal$9.99
Half Miami Sandwich. Bag of Chips. Soda/Water
Plantain Chips$2.00
El Miami$11.99
Get Skewers Base image

 

Get Skewers Base

433 Canton Road, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

2340 Atlanta Hwy, Cumming

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Bowl$9.95
Packed with rice, lettuce, tomato, onions and topped off with Tzatziki sauce
Red Pepper & Gouda Bisque$7.95
Roasted Red Pepper with smoked Gouda. Served with Pita Bread
Shawarma Platter$14.45
Lettuce, Tomato & Tahini
Restaurant banner

 

Las Palmas Mexican - Cumming

5465 BETHELVIEW RD, CUMMING

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

House of Hummus -Cumming

425 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste. #300, cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cumming

Quesadillas

Tacos

Burritos

Street Tacos

Garlic Knots

Super Burritos

Steak Tacos

Fajitas

