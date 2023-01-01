Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Cumming

Go
Cumming restaurants
Toast

Cumming restaurants that serve biryani

Main pic

 

Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100

2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Goat Fry biryani$15.99
Prawn Biryani$15.99
Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani$12.99
More about Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100
Item pic

 

Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

5410 Shiloh Woods Drive, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together.
Paneer Dum Biryani$13.99
This Paneer Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, paneer, veggies, and spices.
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

Browse other tasty dishes in Cumming

Cappuccino

Cookies

Steamed Rice

Chicken Nuggets

Samosa

Street Tacos

Volcano Rolls

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Cumming to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (661 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (410 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston