Biryani in Cumming
Cumming restaurants that serve biryani
More about Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100
Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100
2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100, Cumming
|Goat Fry biryani
|$15.99
|Prawn Biryani
|$15.99
|Avakai Chicken Dum Biryani
|$12.99
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
5410 Shiloh Woods Drive, Cumming
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$13.99
Chicken Biryani is a savory chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together.
|Paneer Dum Biryani
|$13.99
This Paneer Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, paneer, veggies, and spices.