California rolls in Cumming

Cumming restaurants
Cumming restaurants that serve california rolls

Kani House - Cumming

1770 Market Place Blvd,, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch California Roll Combo$12.00
California Roll & 5 pcs of sushi (chef's choice only).
Served with miso soup & salad.
California Roll$7.00
Kanikama, avocado, & cucumber
Crunch California Roll$10.00
California roll tempura battered & fried & topped with sweet eel sauce & sweet cream sauce
More about Kani House - Cumming
Izumi -- Cumming--

1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll(P)$6.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
California Special Roll(P)$8.95
Shredded crabstick mixed with spicy mayo, masago, avocado, cucumber, topped with masago.
California Crunchy Roll(P)$7.95
Breaded and fried crab stick, avocado, cucumber. eel sauce & spicy mayo
More about Izumi -- Cumming--

