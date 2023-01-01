Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
Cumming
/
Cumming
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Cumming restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100
2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100, Cumming
No reviews yet
Chicken 65 Fried Rice
$11.99
Chicken 65 Fried Rice Family
$30.99
More about Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100
Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
4030 Spencer Grn, Cumming
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$12.99
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck
Browse other tasty dishes in Cumming
Sweet And Sour Chicken
Street Tacos
Chicken Nuggets
Flautas
Lobsters
Shrimp Tacos
Maki
Cappuccino
More near Cumming to explore
Alpharetta
Avg 4.6
(86 restaurants)
Duluth
Avg 4.6
(41 restaurants)
Roswell
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Norcross
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Buford
Avg 4.1
(22 restaurants)
Suwanee
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Flowery Branch
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(700 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(157 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston