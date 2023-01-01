Chicken parmesan in Cumming
Cumming restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta
111 West Courthouse Square, Cumming
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.99
Breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella and marinara, served on a bed of pasta of your choice
|20 inch Chicken Parmigiana
|$27.00
Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, pecorina romano cheese and our marinara sauce
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway
3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming
|Low Carb Sauteed Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.95
Our grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce. Served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.95
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.