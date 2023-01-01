Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Cumming

Go
Cumming restaurants
Toast

Cumming restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

 

Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta

111 West Courthouse Square, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$17.99
Breaded chicken breast, topped with mozzarella and marinara, served on a bed of pasta of your choice
20 inch Chicken Parmigiana$27.00
Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, pecorina romano cheese and our marinara sauce
More about Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Low Carb Sauteed Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
Our grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce. Served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway

Browse other tasty dishes in Cumming

Ceviche

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Greek Salad

Fried Ice Cream

Crab Rolls

Chicken Rolls

Chimichangas

Grilled Chicken Salad

Map

More near Cumming to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.6 (86 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (137 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston