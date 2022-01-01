Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cumming

Cumming restaurants
Toast

Cumming restaurants that serve chicken salad

Grandma's NY Pizza image

 

Grandma's NY Pizza

2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large 16" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza$21.99
Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken
Medium 14" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza$18.99
Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
7 Tequilas Cumming image

FRENCH FRIES

7 Tequilas Cumming

5063 Post Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
More about 7 Tequilas Cumming
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill

3480 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Fajita W/ Chicken$10.75
More about Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

2155 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Avg 4.5 (789 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
T&T Salad/ Chicken$14.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheese & tortilla strips.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and red onions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken and gorgonzola. Your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

