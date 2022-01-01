Chicken salad in Cumming
Cumming restaurants that serve chicken salad
Grandma's NY Pizza
2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160, Cumming
|Large 16" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza
|$21.99
Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken
|Medium 14" Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza
|$18.99
Romaine & Parmesan, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing & Grilled Chicken
FRENCH FRIES
7 Tequilas Cumming
5063 Post Rd, Cumming
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill
3480 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming
|Taco Salad Fajita W/ Chicken
|$10.75
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
2155 Market Place Blvd, Cumming
|T&T Salad/ Chicken
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, tomato, avocado, bacon, cheese & tortilla strips.
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming
3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and red onions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken and gorgonzola. Your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.