Chicken tikka in Cumming

Cumming restaurants
Cumming restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100

2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$11.99
Cubes of chicken roasted in a tandoor clay oven cooked with mildly spiced tomato gravy
More about Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100
Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

4950 Hyde Road, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Rice Bowl$13.99
A chicken tikka rice bowl is a flavorful and satisfying dish that combines elements of Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It typically consists of tender pieces of marinated grilled chicken, aromatic basmati rice, and a variety of vibrant and flavorful toppings
More about Stop Eat Repeat Food Truck

