Eggplant parm in Cumming

Cumming restaurants
Cumming restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Consumer pic

 

Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta

111 West Courthouse Square, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16 inch Eggplant Parmigiana$21.00
Breaded eggplant, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, marinara and pecorina romano cheese
More about Annunziata’s Pizza and Pasta
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm Sub$11.95
Eggplant Parmigiana$13.95
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway

