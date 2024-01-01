Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Cumming

Go
Cumming restaurants
Toast

Cumming restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Main pic

 

Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100

2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$11.99
Homemade cottage cheese cooked in a creamy Tomato & Cashew net sauce
More about Indi Fresh - 2770 Atlanta Hwy Suite 100
Item pic

 

Stop eat repeat - Brookside heights

326 Canton Highway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka$9.99
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in a blend of yogurt and spices, skewered and grilled until golden and slightly charred, offering a flavorful and vegetarian-friendly twist on the classic Indian tikka dish, perfect as an appetizer or snack
More about Stop eat repeat - Brookside heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Cumming

Steamed Rice

Chicken Wraps

Super Burritos

Pad Thai

Chimichangas

Grilled Chicken Salad

Deep Dish Pizza

Hibachi Steaks

Map

More near Cumming to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (365 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (412 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston