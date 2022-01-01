Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Cumming

Go
Cumming restaurants
Toast

Cumming restaurants that serve salmon

Pies on Post image

 

Pies on Post

3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Salmon$12.00
Kids Grilled Salmon$10.00
Included with Fruit & Fries
More about Pies on Post
7 Tequilas Cumming image

FRENCH FRIES

7 Tequilas Cumming

5063 Post Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tacos$12.99
7 Tequilas Salmon$16.99
More about 7 Tequilas Cumming
Main pic

 

Kani House - Cumming

1770 Market Place Blvd,, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Teriyaki Roll$6.00
Salmon Roll$5.00
Rice on the inside. 6 pcs.
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with hot sauce.
More about Kani House - Cumming
Izumi -- Cumming-- image

 

Izumi -- Cumming--

1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free --Salmon Dinner$22.99
Salmon Roll(6pcs)$6.50
Salmon Hibachi$22.99
More about Izumi -- Cumming--
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

2155 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Avg 4.5 (789 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Salmon$19.00
Jumbo Atlantic salmon fillet with fresh mango-tequila salsa. Served with grilled seasonal vegetables and cilantro rice.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peach Bourbon Salmon$18.50
Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.
Low Carb Salmon$16.50
Salmon fillet grilled or blackened served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

Browse other tasty dishes in Cumming

White Pizza

Veggie Tacos

Bruschetta

Burritos

Shrimp Tempura

Stromboli

Steamed Rice

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Cumming to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston