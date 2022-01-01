Salmon in Cumming
Cumming restaurants that serve salmon
Pies on Post
3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D, Cumming
|Side Salmon
|$12.00
|Kids Grilled Salmon
|$10.00
Included with Fruit & Fries
FRENCH FRIES
7 Tequilas Cumming
5063 Post Rd, Cumming
|Salmon Tacos
|$12.99
|7 Tequilas Salmon
|$16.99
Kani House - Cumming
1770 Market Place Blvd,, Cumming
|Salmon Teriyaki Roll
|$6.00
|Salmon Roll
|$5.00
Rice on the inside. 6 pcs.
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.00
Spicy salmon and cucumber topped with hot sauce.
Izumi -- Cumming--
1510 Market Place Blvd., Cumming
|Gluten Free --Salmon Dinner
|$22.99
|Salmon Roll(6pcs)
|$6.50
|Salmon Hibachi
|$22.99
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
2155 Market Place Blvd, Cumming
|Mango Salmon
|$19.00
Jumbo Atlantic salmon fillet with fresh mango-tequila salsa. Served with grilled seasonal vegetables and cilantro rice.
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming
3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming
|Peach Bourbon Salmon
|$18.50
Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.
|Low Carb Salmon
|$16.50
Salmon fillet grilled or blackened served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.