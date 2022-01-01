Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Cumming

Go
Cumming restaurants
Toast

Cumming restaurants that serve stromboli

Grandma's NY Pizza image

 

Grandma's NY Pizza

2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni ,sausage ham, green peppers, onion and Mozzarella.
Served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Grandma's NY Pizza
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Alessio's Stromboli (LG)$22.65
Our pizza dough rolled and filled with ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara on the side.
Philly Stromboli (SM)$11.30
Filled with sauteed steak, onions, peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Alessio's Stromboli (SM)$12.35
Our pizza dough rolled and filled with ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara on the side.
More about Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

Browse other tasty dishes in Cumming

Flan

Quesadillas

Steak Burritos

Lobsters

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Burritos

Nachos

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Cumming to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Buford

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Suwanee

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Flowery Branch

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston