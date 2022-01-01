Stromboli in Cumming
Cumming restaurants that serve stromboli
Grandma's NY Pizza
2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160, Cumming
|Stromboli
|$10.99
Pepperoni ,sausage ham, green peppers, onion and Mozzarella.
Served with a side of marinara sauce
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming
3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming
|Alessio's Stromboli (LG)
|$22.65
Our pizza dough rolled and filled with ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara on the side.
|Philly Stromboli (SM)
|$11.30
Filled with sauteed steak, onions, peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
|Alessio's Stromboli (SM)
|$12.35
