Tacos in Cumming

Cumming restaurants that serve tacos

7 Tequilas Cumming image

FRENCH FRIES

7 Tequilas Cumming

5063 Post Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.3 (594 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.99
Side Taco$2.50
STREET TACO A LA CARTE$3.99
More about 7 Tequilas Cumming
Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth image

 

Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth

410 Peachtree Parkway, Cumming

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$4.00
Lightly fried tilapia, poblano slaw, chipotle cream. Salsa cruda
Steak Taco$4.50
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde
More about Cheeky Taqueria Forsyth
Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill

3480 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

Avg 4.2 (587 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad Fajita W/ Chicken$10.75
Mini Street Tacos$12.99
#3 One Taco, One Burrito, Rice & Beans$10.75
More about Laredo's Mexican Bar and Grill
Taco Loco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

2155 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Avg 4.5 (789 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Loco$9.50
Giant crispy taco shell, seasoned shredded chicken or beef, cheese dip, lettuce, cilantro & sour cream.
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
K- 1 ( Taco, R & B)$5.25
More about Tacos & Tequilas

