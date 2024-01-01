Tortellini in Cumming
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway
3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming
|Tortellini Cardinal
|$14.95
Delicious cheese filled tortellini pasta sauteed in our homemade cardinal sauce (meat sauce with a touch of cream and romano cheese).
Vendetti's -Cumming - 5456 Bethelview Rd, Suite 109
5456 Bethelview Rd, Suite 109, Cumming
|Tortellini
|$12.99
Delicious cheese filled tortellini pasta sautéed in our homemade cardinale sauce. (Meat sauce with a touch of cream and Romano cheese)