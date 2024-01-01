Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Cumming

Cumming restaurants that serve tortellini

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming - 3775 Windermere Parkway

3775 Windermere Parkway, Cumming

TakeoutDelivery
Tortellini Cardinal$14.95
Delicious cheese filled tortellini pasta sauteed in our homemade cardinal sauce (meat sauce with a touch of cream and romano cheese).
Banner pic

 

Vendetti's -Cumming - 5456 Bethelview Rd, Suite 109

5456 Bethelview Rd, Suite 109, Cumming

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini$12.99
Delicious cheese filled tortellini pasta sautéed in our homemade cardinale sauce. (Meat sauce with a touch of cream and Romano cheese)
