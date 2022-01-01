Go
Cuñada

La Doña of Mexican Flavor. Experience our traditional Agave Bar & Mexican Grill in the French Quarter. 💃 Kitchen open 'til 1am. All are welcome 🌈

833 Conti St

Popular Items

Guacamole Especial$10.00
avocado + nopal (cactus) + chile serrano + pico de gallo + queso fresco + side of chips
Queso Fundido$11.00
melted blend of cheeses (Chihuahua + Oaxaca + queso blanco + Monterrey Jack + asadero queso fresco) + chile poblano + pork chorizo + cilantro + side of chips
Beans$3.00
Mix & Match$16.00
your choice of three tacos (can substitute one for cheese quesadilla)
Elotes$7.00
corn on the cob + butter + mayo + crema + cotija cheese + seasoning + cilantro
Double Taco$12.00
your choice of two tacos
Quesadilla$14.00
your choice of protein filling + Chihuahua cheese ; topped with cilantro + served w/side garnishes
Rice$3.00
Chips con Salsa$5.00
house-made chips and chunky salsa casera
Guacamole Tropical$10.00
avocado + mango + jicama (semi-sweet turnip) + chile serrano + tomato + cilantro + side of chips
Location

833 Conti St

New Orleans LA

Sunday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 5:00 am
