Cunard Tavern

Your friendly East Boston gastropub with TopDeck roofdeck and skyline views.

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

24 Orleans St. • $$

Avg 4 (571 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco$5.00
grilled shrimp, honey sriracha, avocado, shredded lettuce
Boston & Albany Burger$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
Carnitas Taco$5.00
slow cooked pork shoulder, pico de gallo, avocado dressing, cilantro
Fish Taco$5.00
fried white fish, pickled red cabbage, diced mango, chipotle aioli
Cuban Spring Rolls$11.00
smoked ham, slow cooked pork shoulder, house-made pickles, swiss cheese in a fried wonton with sweet mustard
Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

24 Orleans St.

Boston MA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
