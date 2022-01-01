Go
Toast

Cunningham’s Journal

Located in a historic downtown building, this sports pub & grill is 1 of a kind. Escape ordinary and enjoy everything from great food, cold drinks, live entertainment, and more! Join us today

15 W 23rd St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$2.00
Quesadilla
Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
(16) Wings$19.00
Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of two sauces. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.
Bacon CheeseBurger$12.00
1/2 lb ground chuck with colby jack and bacon.
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips
Cheeseballs$10.00
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
Jim Beam Sirloin$21.00
8 oz marinated hereford sirloin, served with a salad and choice of one side.
(8) Wings$12.00
Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.
Side Salad$3.00
Journal Bites$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
Sauce Side
See full menu

Location

15 W 23rd St.

Kearney NE

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thunderhead Brewing

No reviews yet

Award winning Ales and Lagers brewed at our brewery in Axtell and served with our fresh from scratch stone oven pizzas.

Brix

No reviews yet

You Call The Shots

Alley Rose

No reviews yet

It is our sincere intention to provide our customers with the best in courteous service, delicious cuisine, and an attractive dining atmosphere.

Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

You're Gonna Love It!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston