Cunningham’s Journal

Enjoy our modern rustic atmosphere while enjoying time with family & friends. Catch the big game or sit by the lake and watch a beautiful sunset. Offering our take on American fair with great burgers, steaks, grilled skewers and more! With 48 different taps and craft cocktails, Cunningham's Journal has something for everyone!

610 Talmadge St.

Popular Items

Kid's Personal Pizza$6.00
Served with choice of a side.
Cheeseballs$10.00
Pretzel breaded cheese curds & mini mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, nacho cheese, and marinara.
(16) Wings$19.00
Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of two sauces. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.
Journal Bites$12.00
Marinated steak bites, served with bistro sauce.
(8) Wings$12.00
Choose bone-in or boneless. Choice of sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and choice of either bleu cheese or ranch.
Build A Trio
Choose a combination of 3, served on a bed of rice.
Fries$2.00
Quesadilla
Click to see several varieties, served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pork Belly Bites$11.00
Bite-sized brown sugar seared pork belly.
Cheeseburger$11.00
1/2 lb ground chuck with colby jack cheese.
Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion. Served with fries or onion strips.
Location

610 Talmadge St.

Kearney NE

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
