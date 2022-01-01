Go
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee

Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee, A neighborhood breakfast and lunch café offering hand crafted foods and specialty coffee. We utilize fresh quality ingredients made by passionate people that care about your well-being.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4920 Roswell rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg-Meat-Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Corn On Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish
Shaken Iced Bon Bon$5.00
Egg and Root Hash$14.00
Two eggs of choice, roasted root vegetable hash, bacon, kale pesto
Entree Salad$12.00
Challah French Toast$14.00
condense milk sauce, maple syrup, berries as garnish
PANCAKES
Bacon$4.50
Latte
Chicken Biscuit$17.00
Sweet Potato Biscuit, buttermilk fried chicken, Pimento Cheese Grits
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4920 Roswell rd

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
