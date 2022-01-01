Go
CupCakes & Beyond

Cupcakes, pastries & Lavazza Coffee come and enjoy!

CUPCAKES

9540 Lee Highway • $

Avg 4.4 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

BIRTHDAY CAKE Choc$3.50
Easter Dozen$40.00
BIRTHDAY CUPCAKE$3.50
Chocolate Chip$3.50
Sweet Strawberry$3.50
COOKIES AND CREAM CUPCAKE$3.50
RED VELVET$3.50
Red Velvet Cupcake topped with Cream Cheese Icing
FUNFETTI CUP CAKE$3.50
VANILLA BEAN CUPCAKE$3.50
Specialty Cupcakes 2$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9540 Lee Highway

Fairfax VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

