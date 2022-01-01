Cupertino restaurants you'll love
TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO
19620 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., SUITE 180, Cupertino
|Popular items
|2. Black Sugar Boba Milk
|$5.50
Our famous Signature Milk drink which we are best known for, but without Cream Mousse. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba) and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk.
|1. Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse
|$5.50
Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink which we are best known for. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
|6. Black Sugar Pearl Milk w/Cream Mousse
|$5.50
Our Signature Milk drink featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Pearls (mini-sized boba) and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream Mousse.
CHICKEN
Chicken Meets Rice
10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101, Cupertino
|Popular items
|Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)
|$11.99
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. (Gluten-Free)
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
|Chicken Rice (GF)
|$2.49
Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.
|*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)
|$12.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.
Oren's Hummus
19419 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
|Popular items
|Chicken Skewer
|$20.55
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
|Green Herb Falafel
|$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
|Hummus Classic
|$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Fire Wings Cupertino
20688 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
|Popular items
|20 PACK
|$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
|40 PIECES
|$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
Dough Zone - Cupertino
19600 Vallco Parkway, Cupertino
|Popular items
|Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼
|$6.25
Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.
|Q-Bao(Pan-Fried Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns) (4 pcs) 特色煎包
|$8.95
It is filled with moist pork, secret recipe aspic and wrapped with dough. After being half steamed and half pan-fried, buns turn out perfectly soft on the top, crispy and crunchy on the bottom.
|Chicken Soup Dumplings (6 pcs) 鸡肉小笼包
|$7.95
Savory soup dumplings filled with well-seasoned ground chicken fillings.
Noodleosophy
10425 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino
|Popular items
|Beef Stew 红烧牛肉
|$13.99
Beef stew with broccoli, green onion.
|Dumplings Boiled (4)煮饺子
|$5.99
Boiled dumplings with vinegar and chili oil.
|Pickled Veggie & Pork 酸菜肉丝
|$11.99
Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable, bean sprout and green onion.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Legends Pizza - Cupertino
19732 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
|Popular items
|Small Create Your Own
|$13.99
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Pacific Catch
19399 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
Ume Cupertino
10887 North Wolfe Road, Cupertino
Curry Hyuga - Cupertino
19650 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino