Cupertino restaurants you'll love

Cupertino restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cupertino

Cupertino's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Cupertino restaurants

TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO image

 

TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO

19620 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., SUITE 180, Cupertino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2. Black Sugar Boba Milk$5.50
Our famous Signature Milk drink which we are best known for, but without Cream Mousse. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba) and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk.
1. Black Sugar Boba Milk w/ Cream Mousse$5.50
Our famous #1 Signature Milk drink which we are best known for. Featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Boba (regular sized boba), Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream mousse.
6. Black Sugar Pearl Milk w/Cream Mousse$5.50
Our Signature Milk drink featuring our famous Black Sugar, fresh Black Sugar Pearls (mini-sized boba) and Premium Organic Straus Barista Milk, and Cream Mousse.
More about TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO
Chicken Meets Rice image

CHICKEN

Chicken Meets Rice

10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101, Cupertino

Avg 4.8 (1402 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Tofu Box (GF) (Veg.)$11.99
Lightly salted deep-fried tofu, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. (Gluten-Free)
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Pairs well with Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Thai Ginger Soy, Ginger Scallion Sauce, Singapore Chili Sauce, and Singapore Soy.
Chicken Rice (GF)$2.49
Jasmine rice steamed with Hainanese chicken stock.
*NEW* Grilled Chicken Box (GF)$12.99
Mary’s Non-GMO Free-Range chicken thighs marinated in a flavorful thai-inspired marinade. This chicken is called “Gai Yang” on the streets of Thailand.
Box comes with your choice of rice or salad greens, pickled carrots, several slices of fresh cucumber, and two of your favorite sauces. Great on its own, but also pairs well with Sweet Chili and Singapore Chili Sauce.
More about Chicken Meets Rice
Oren's Hummus image

 

Oren's Hummus

19419 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (8140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Skewer$20.55
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
Green Herb Falafel$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Hummus Classic$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
More about Oren's Hummus
Fire Wings Cupertino image

 

Fire Wings Cupertino

20688 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20 PACK$23.59
Comes with Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 2 Dips
40 PIECES$36.29
Choice of 4 Flavors
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
More about Fire Wings Cupertino
Dough Zone - Cupertino image

 

Dough Zone - Cupertino

19600 Vallco Parkway, Cupertino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pan Fried Ground Beef Cake (3) 牛肉馅饼$6.25
Grilled pastries with seasoned ground beef fillings.
Q-Bao(Pan-Fried Berkshire-Duroc Pork Buns) (4 pcs) 特色煎包$8.95
It is filled with moist pork, secret recipe aspic and wrapped with dough. After being half steamed and half pan-fried, buns turn out perfectly soft on the top, crispy and crunchy on the bottom.
Chicken Soup Dumplings (6 pcs) 鸡肉小笼包$7.95
Savory soup dumplings filled with well-seasoned ground chicken fillings.
More about Dough Zone - Cupertino
Noodleosophy image

 

Noodleosophy

10425 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Stew 红烧牛肉$13.99
Beef stew with broccoli, green onion.
Dumplings Boiled (4)煮饺子$5.99
Boiled dumplings with vinegar and chili oil.
Pickled Veggie & Pork 酸菜肉丝$11.99
Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable, bean sprout and green onion.
More about Noodleosophy
Legends Pizza - Cupertino image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Legends Pizza - Cupertino

19732 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Create Your Own$13.99
More about Legends Pizza - Cupertino
Pacific Catch image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pacific Catch

19399 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Avg 4.6 (5419 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pacific Catch
0018 - Cupertino image

 

0018 - Cupertino

19459 Stevens Creek Blvd Ste #100, Cupertino

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0018 - Cupertino
Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant image

 

Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant

19429 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Ume Cupertino

10887 North Wolfe Road, Cupertino

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ume Cupertino
Restaurant banner

 

Curry Hyuga - Cupertino

19650 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Curry Hyuga - Cupertino

