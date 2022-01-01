Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupertino bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Cupertino restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Cupertino

Oren's Hummus image

 

Oren's Hummus

19419 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (8140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pita Falafel$11.28
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
Chicken Skewer$23.69
All-natural chicken thigh with secret spice blend (gf)
Green Herb Falafel$6.18
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
More about Oren's Hummus
Legends Pizza - Cupertino image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Legends Pizza - Cupertino

19732 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Legend$24.99
Medium Creamy Garlic Chicken$26.99
More about Legends Pizza - Cupertino
Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant image

 

Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant

19429 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cupertino

Chili

Stew

Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

Beef Stew

Map

More near Cupertino to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Mountain View

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston