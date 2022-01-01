Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Cupertino

Cupertino restaurants
Cupertino restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Oren's Hummus

19419 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (8140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Chili Garlic Bottle$5.15
(gf,v)
More about Oren's Hummus
Item pic

 

Dough Zone - Cupertino

19600 Vallco Parkway, Cupertino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Veggie Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油菜肉大馄饨$5.95
Chicken wonton soaked in our house special chili sauce.
Fried Wonton w/ Chili Sauce (6) 香煎红油大馄饨$5.95
Fried wontons with chicken & veggie filling. One that is crunchy and chewy on the outside, while juicy and flavorful on the inside. Layered spicy flavor sauce on the side.
Berkshire-Duroc Pork Wonton w/ Chili Sauce 红油猪肉小抄手$5.95
Berkshire-Duroc Pork wonton in spicy chili sauce.
More about Dough Zone - Cupertino
Item pic

 

Fire Wings Cupertino

20688 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG - CHILI CHEESE TOTS$5.69
LRG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$5.99
REG - CHILI CHEESE FRIES$4.99
More about Fire Wings Cupertino

