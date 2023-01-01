Curry in Cupertino
Cupertino restaurants that serve curry
More about Curry Hyuga- Cupertino
Curry Hyuga- Cupertino
19650 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino
|Tonkatsu Curry (pork)
|$15.50
|Menchi Katsu Curry
|$17.00
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$15.50
More about Noodleosophy - Cupertino
Noodleosophy - Cupertino
10425 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino
|Curry Chicken / 爱妃咖喱鸡排
|$13.99
Fried Chicken Breast / Curry / Broccoli / Cilantro / Green Onion / Seaweed Flakes
|🌶Curry Sliced Beef / 太傅咖喱肥牛🌶
|$14.99
Beef Slices / Curry / Quail Eggs / Fried Tofu / Green Onion / Cilantro / Chili
|Curry Chicken Rice / 咖喱鸡饭
|$12.99
Fried chicken breast, curry, peanut, spiced egg, broccoli, seaweed powder, green onions