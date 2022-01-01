Stew in Cupertino

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Oren's Hummus

19419 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino

Avg 4.7 (8140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Stewed Mushrooms$14.37
Hummus with mushrooms and sautéed onions in vegetable broth (gf, v)
More about Oren's Hummus
Item pic

 

Dough Zone - Cupertino

19600 Vallco Parkway, Cupertino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面$7.15
Caution: This item is preferred for dine-in. A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面$9.85
Caution: This item is preferred for dine-in. Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面$6.50
A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
More about Dough Zone - Cupertino
Beef Stew 红烧牛肉 image

 

Noodleosophy

10425 S De Anza Blvd, Cupertino

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Stew 红烧牛肉$13.99
Beef stew with broccoli, green onion.
More about Noodleosophy

