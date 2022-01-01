Stew in Cupertino
Cupertino restaurants that serve stew
More about Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus
19419 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino
|Hummus Stewed Mushrooms
|$14.37
Hummus with mushrooms and sautéed onions in vegetable broth (gf, v)
More about Dough Zone - Cupertino
Dough Zone - Cupertino
19600 Vallco Parkway, Cupertino
|Beef-Stew Noodle 秘制牛肉小面
|$7.15
Caution: This item is preferred for dine-in. A must-try traditional Chinese noodle dish. This braised beef noodle is made with beef briskets and traditional seasonings.
|Beef-Stew Noodle Soup 秘制牛肉汤面
|$9.85
Caution: This item is preferred for dine-in. Beef-Stew Noodle Soup
