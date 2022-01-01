Go
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

1450 W Government St Suite D

Popular Items

Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Joe-to-Go box of coffee$21.00
Box of coffee with cups, cream and sugars
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Brunette
Café au lait flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut; topped with whipped cream.
Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Café au lait
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Turtle
Café au lait flavored with caramel and chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Muffin$3.25
A classic pastry + coffee combo. Assorted muffin flavors by location.
Location

Brandon MS

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
