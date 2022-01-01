Cups
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.
374 Ridge Way
Popular Items
Location
374 Ridge Way
Flowood MS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Half Shell Oyster House
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0115
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Grant's Kitchen and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Fit Chef - Flowood
Come in and enjoy!