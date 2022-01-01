Go
Toast

Cups

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

101 W Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Mocha Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with dark or white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Joe-to-Go box of coffee$22.99
Box of coffee with cups, cream and sugars
Chai Latte
Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Caramel Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel & made with espresso, milk or water.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Caramel "Macchiato"
The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.
See full menu

Location

101 W Main Street

Clinton MS

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Conti Canteen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bop's of Clinton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dutch’s Oven

No reviews yet

To us here at Dutch’s Oven it all comes down to having a passion for great food, excellent customer service, and providing a clean and friendly atmosphere. Our pride begins with shopping for the best ingredients that can be found. “Made From Scratch” and “Cooked To Order” are two phrases we believe makes all the difference in what we have to offer. Think of it this way, “The First Bite Pays For Itself, The Rest Is On Us”.
Gourmet Burgers
Specialty Sandwiches
Catfish/Shrimp/Tender Baskets
Healthy Salads
Delightful Desserts
Kids Menu
Chef Inspired Entrees
We look forward to seeing you soon! Remember, “Ain’t Much If It Ain’t Dutch!”

Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Ordering:
Restaurant, Drive-Thru, On-Line for Pickup

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston