Go
Toast

Cups

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Caramel Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel & made with espresso, milk or water.
Brunette Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.
Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Muffin$3.75
A classic pastry + coffee combo. Assorted muffin flavors by location.
Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
See full menu

Location

1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D

Jackson MS

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint

No reviews yet

Authentic New York flavor with none of the big city attitude. We keep things fun, funky, and fresh every step of the way with our classic New York pizzas. From pies as big as they are delicious to classic desserts and cool treats, we have just what you are craving!

Cups

No reviews yet

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

No reviews yet

With fresh-baked breads and pastries, desserts to make your mouth water, and generous and delicious sandwiches, salads, pastas, and more, Broad Street has well-earned its reputation as Jackson's meeting place. Complete your experience with one of our bottomless cups of coffee and sit and visit a spell!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston