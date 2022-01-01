Go
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

1903 MAIN ST

Popular Items

Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Capitol Street Caramel Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel. Topped with whipped cream.
Café au lait
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Hot Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed Cups coffee. We brew these cold over many hours to bring out the smooth delicious flavors of our coffees.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Capitol Street Caramel
Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.
1903 MAIN ST

Madison MS

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
