Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

1350 Woodrow Wilson Drive

Popular Items

Snickerdoodle Latte
A Cups latte flavored with a Snickerdoodle mix of brown sugar & cinnamon.
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Brunette Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.
Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
Café au lait
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.
Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed Cups coffee. We brew these cold over many hours to bring out the smooth delicious flavors of our coffees.
1350 Woodrow Wilson Drive

Jackson MS

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

