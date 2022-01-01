Go
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

7000 Old Canton Dr

Popular Items

Caramel "Macchiato"
The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.
Turtle Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Americano
Cups' espresso with hot water: all the richness of Cups' espresso blend in a milder option.
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Capitol Street Caramel
Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.
Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Location

7000 Old Canton Dr

Ridgeland MS

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
