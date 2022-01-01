Go
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

969 Lakeland Dr.

Popular Items

Parfait$5.40
Fruit and vanilla yogurt with granola sprinkled throughout.
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Brunette
Café au lait flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut; topped with whipped cream.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed Cups coffee. We brew these cold over many hours to bring out the smooth delicious flavors of our coffees.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Capitol Street Caramel Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel. Topped with whipped cream.
Location

969 Lakeland Dr.

Jackson MS

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

