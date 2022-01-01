Curated F&B

Go
YOU MUST ORDER FOOD WITH THE DRINKS.

542 N coast hwy

Popular Items

Extra Sides
House Cut Steak Fries, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, Sauteéd Veggies, Truffle Mac n Cheese, Coconut Rice
Whiskey Punch for 2$15.00
Bourbon, Black Tea, Lemon, Citrus Sugar
Tostadas (GF)$11.00
Black Bean Purée, Pickled Veggies, Cotija Cheese, Verde Herb Salsa, Corn Tortilla (GF)
Add Barbacoa Lamb $3
Harvest Salad$11.00
purple kale, butternut squash, pomegranate seeds, crispy garbanzo, white cucumber, pomegranate vinaigrette (GF, Vegan)
Salmon$25.00
ora king salmon, hoja santa, charred broccolini, whole grain mustard, seared oyster mushrooms, vadouvan reduction (GF)
Meal for 2$25.00
Includes: Choice of Mains, Choice of Dip w/chips, House salad w/apple cider vin, Daily Desert
Double Cheeseburger$16.00
grass fed beef, aged cheddar, house “Curated Sauce”, caramelized onion, lettuce, pretzel bun, house cut chips
gluten free bun & vegan substitute available
Prime NY Strip Loin$28.00
grass fed beef, shaved brussels sprouts, brown butter sweet potato, pepita chimichurri, pepita cognac demi glace (GF)
Meal for 4$45.00
Includes: Choice of Mains, Choice of Dip w/chips, House salad w/apple cider vin, Daily Desert
Margarita for 2$15.00
Tequila, Fresh Lime, Dry Curacao, Agave, Salt on side
Location

542 N coast hwy

Encinitas CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
