Curate Kitchen

Curate Kitchen is a dual- concept establishment. We are both a coffee café and full service breakfast & lunch restaurant.
At Curate Kitchen our goal is to create unique and tasty meals focusing on “Mindful Eating". Our dishes are prepared with as many fresh, unprocessed ingredients as possible and designed to have you leave feeling full and energized to take on your day.
Beverages and quick-service items are available all day and can be enjoyed on the go in our drive thru. If you have the time, take a seat on the couch or pull up a bean bag chair, open up your laptop and join us in our lounge overlooking the beautiful Rock River.

SALADS

120 West River Street • $$$

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)

Popular Items

Iced Coffee/Cold Brew
Brussels Sprouts Salad$13.50
Mixed Greens, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Dried Cranberries, Bacon, Almonds, Parmesan Cheese
Dressing: Lemon Vinaigrette
Gluten Free
Latte
Smoothie$5.95
Raspberry Peanut Butter
Crispy Asian Chicken$13.50
Mixed Greens, Fried Chicken with Spicy Korean Sauce, Shredded Veggie Blend, Pecan, Fontina, Chinese Noodles
Dressing: Poppyseed
Caramel Macchiato
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$10.00
Fontina, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Havarti, Munster with Dijon Mustard
Bread: Sourdough
Chicken and Mozzarella$13.00
Roasted Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Caramelized Onion & Sun Dried Tomato Pesto
Bread: Ciabatta
Iced Tea$1.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

120 West River Street

Dixon IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

