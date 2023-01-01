Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Midland
  • /
  • Curb Side Bistro - Midland - 607 North Colorado Street
A map showing the location of Curb Side Bistro - Midland - 607 North Colorado StreetView gallery

Curb Side Bistro - Midland - 607 North Colorado Street

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

607 North Colorado Street

Midland, TX 79701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:11 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:11 pm

Location

607 North Colorado Street, Midland TX 79701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Opal's Table
orange star4.2 • 355
223 West Wall Street #150 Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Jo’s - 106 S A St
orange starNo Reviews
106 S A St Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Gerardos Casita - 2407 N Big Spring St
orange starNo Reviews
2407 N Big Spring St Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
Triple Threat Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
12 Meta Drive Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
Montecito Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1811 W Industrial Avenue Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
mulberry cafe - 2101 w. wadley suite 8
orange starNo Reviews
2101 w. wadley suite 8 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midland

Venezia Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,504
2101 W Wadley Ave # 20 Midland, TX 79705
View restaurantnext
Opal's Table
orange star4.2 • 355
223 West Wall Street #150 Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
The Buffalo Nickel, by Cibolo Creek
orange star4.7 • 93
216 N Main St Midland, TX 79701
View restaurantnext
BUTTERMILK SKY PIE SHOP - MIDLAND
orange star4.5 • 5
4400 N Midland Dr Midland, TX 79707
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Midland

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Lubbock

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Abilene

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Canyon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Curb Side Bistro - Midland - 607 North Colorado Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston