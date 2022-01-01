Go
Curbside Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4158 Government Street • $$

Avg 4 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Fry$2.55
Truffle Fry$5.75
White Truffle Oil & Parmesan Cheese
Curbside Nuggets$8.49
Comes with small French fry.
Flavors: Regular, Korean, Jamaican Jerk. Includes Small Fry
*Please specify one flavor and your choice of Ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard dip.
Curbside Classic w/ Bacon + Cheese$9.25
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Housemade Pickles
Curbside Classic$7.25
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
Curbside Classic w/ American Cheese$7.55
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
Smokin' Joe(L)$9.25
Sharp Cheddar, Bacon, Fried Onion Strings, Smoke Sauce
Barbie 2.0$10.25
Double Patty, American Cheese, Pork Belly Preserves, Roasted Poblano Mayo, Sweet Heat Pickles
Kids Curbside Classic Slider$5.79
Curbside Slider with or without American Cheese. Includes Small Fry + 16oz. Drink
Gail's Spicy Chicken$10.25
Crispy Chicken, American Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Bread and Butter Pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4158 Government Street

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
