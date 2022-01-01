Go
Toast
  • /
  • Tulsa
  • /
  • Curds and Whey Gourmet

Curds and Whey Gourmet

Come in and enjoy!!

1124 S Lewis Ave

No reviews yet

Location

1124 S Lewis Ave

Tulsa OK

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

No reviews yet

The Takeover Cafe features a rotating mix of Tulsa's budding food entprenreneurs! Check out the drop down menu below to see who is available for the day!

Bodhi's Bowl

No reviews yet

Healthy, fresh, globally inspired rice bowls!

Kitchen 66 - MRM

No reviews yet

Let It Ride!

Salt and Vinegar

No reviews yet

918 fast casual kitchen- specializing in modern american comfort food for everyone. vegan options available

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston