Cure Coffee - NFK
We believe that a coffee shop is a place where relationships are built, friendships flourish, and creativity can thrive. We work to ensure that our staff has a working environment that feels exciting and enjoyable to be in, which, in turn harbors a positive experience for each customer. We hope that each person who walks through our doors feels as though they are a part of our family and can enjoy bringing their loved ones along as well.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
503 Botetourt St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
503 Botetourt St
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
