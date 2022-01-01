Cure Coffee - NFK

Go
We believe that a coffee shop is a place where relationships are built, friendships flourish, and creativity can thrive. We work to ensure that our staff has a working environment that feels exciting and enjoyable to be in, which, in turn harbors a positive experience for each customer. We hope that each person who walks through our doors feels as though they are a part of our family and can enjoy bringing their loved ones along as well.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

503 Botetourt St • $$

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

London Fog$4.75
Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup & your choice of steamed milk
English Breakfast$3.75
caffeinated, black
Chamomile$3.75
caffeine-free, herbal
Beet Root Latte$5.00
Lemonade$3.50
Fresh-squeezed to order with the right balance of sour and sweet
Matcha Latte$5.00
Powdered green matcha tea with your choice of milk
Earl Grey$3.75
caffeinated, black
Mint Verbena$3.75
decaf, herbal
Arnold Palmer$4.50
Drip Coffee$3.00
Counter Culture's Hologram - medium bodied blend featuring notes of milk chocolate & currants
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

503 Botetourt St

Norfolk VA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
