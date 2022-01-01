Cure Coffee - NFK

We believe that a coffee shop is a place where relationships are built, friendships flourish, and creativity can thrive. We work to ensure that our staff has a working environment that feels exciting and enjoyable to be in, which, in turn harbors a positive experience for each customer. We hope that each person who walks through our doors feels as though they are a part of our family and can enjoy bringing their loved ones along as well.



SALADS • SANDWICHES

503 Botetourt St • $$