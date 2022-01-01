Go
Cure PTown

725 High Street

Popular Items

Granola Parfait$7.00
Greek yogurt, honey, house Freemason granola, seasonal fruits, orange twist
Cafe Latte$4.75
espresso, choice of milk
Red Eye$5.00
drip coffee with a single shot of espresso
Avocado Toast$8.00
Frehsly made avocado mash on toasted wheat topped with house "everything" seasoning
Turkey & Fig$10.75
Roasted turkey, goat cheese, avocado spread, house fig jam, leafy greens on toasted wheat
Morning Cure$8.00
crispy bacon, melted cheddar, fried egg on a toasted bagel
Lox & Cream Cheese$11.75
Cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion, briney capers, lemon twist on toasted everything bagel
Purity Orange Juice$2.75
Drip Coffee$3.00
Counter Culture's Hologram - medium bodied blend featuring notes of milk chocolate & currants
Pimento BLT$10.50
House-made pimento spread, crispy bacon, roma tomato, leafy greens, garlic basil aioli on toased baguette
725 High Street

Portsmouth VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Pie-o-neer Pizza NMCP

We use all natural, organic ingredients to customize your personal pizza.

Fish & Slips Marina raw bar and grill

Offering an Extensive Menu
Lunch and Dinner, with fresh seafood specials, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and more, with comfort food you'll love.
High Street Pizza & Pour House

Roger Browns Restaurant and Sports Bar

