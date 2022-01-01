Curio Bar
Curio is a neighborhood spot in a community market that has a drink for everyone. Curio’s home is the Denver Central Market in RiNo. We are the center hub of the communal area, so we have a huge role in making people feel at home and setting the tone for their experience. Hospitality is our main focus. We hope to become a neighborhood favorite and the best spot to meet friends, family, or a date.
2669 Larimer St • $$
Location
2669 Larimer St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
