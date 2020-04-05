Curious Cantina - 1261 North Peachtree Parkway
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1261 North Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City GA 30269
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Palmer's - 991 N Peachtree Pkwy
5.0 • 227
991 N Peachtree Pkwy Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant
The Alchemist Kitchen + Bar - 361 Highway 74 North, suite 102
No Reviews
361 Highway 74 North, suite 102 Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant
Island Fin Poke - Lake Nona
No Reviews
100 North Peachtree Parkway Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant
TAKKO Korean Taqueria - Korean-Mexican Fusion Restaurant
No Reviews
316 City Cir. Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Peachtree City
The Beirut - 1025 North Peachtree Pkwy
4.6 • 600
1025 north Peachtree Pkwy Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant
Mike & C's Family Sports Grill - 1200 Hwy 74 S
4.5 • 407
1200 Hwy 74 S Peachtree City, GA 30269
View restaurant