Curitiba Art Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
919 Caroline St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
919 Caroline St
Fredericksburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
Juan More Taco Truck 2
Come in and enjoy!
J. Brian's Tap Room
Come on in and enjoy!
Chimney Top
Bar and Lounge