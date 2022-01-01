Go
Toast

Curitiba Art Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

919 Caroline St • $$

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Seating
Fast Service
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

919 Caroline St

Fredericksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sedona Taphouse

No reviews yet

Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.

Juan More Taco Truck 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J. Brian's Tap Room

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Chimney Top

No reviews yet

Bar and Lounge

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston