Curra's Grill - South Austin
Come in and enjoy!
614 E. Oltorf
Popular Items
Location
614 E. Oltorf
Austin TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
Come on in and enjoy!
The Salty Donut
DONUTS • COFFEE • VIBES
Southside Flying Pizza
Austin Scratch-Made Pizza since 2006. "It's not too thick, It's not too thin."
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Come in and enjoy!