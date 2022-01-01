Go
  • Curra's Grill - South Austin

Curra's Grill - South Austin

614 E. Oltorf

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos$2.50
Choose two of these items, Eggs, potato, Country sausage, mushrooms, beans, ham, cheese, vegetarian chorizo (Texturized vegetable protein), spinach, nopalitos. Other Breakfast taco ingrediants (Bacon, chorizo, machacado).
Mole Enchiladas$13.99
Julieta's Famous. Choice of filling
Chile Con Queso$9.99
Garnished with pico de gallo, beef & guacamole. You may also sub Veggie chorizo
Tortillas (ea)$0.45
Avocado Marg$9.00
Tamal Plate (4)$12.99
Two Enchiladas$11.99
Side Rice$3.00
Caldo Tlalpeno$10.99
Traditional Chicken soup and fresh vegetables, sliced avocado, chesse, tortillas strips, rice & chiptole pepper
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Location

614 E. Oltorf

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
