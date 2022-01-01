CURRENT
Current is a local spot in downtown Beaumont focused on fresh food and fast service.
350 Pine Street Suite 115
Beaumont TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
