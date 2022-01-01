Go
Current is a local spot in downtown Beaumont focused on fresh food and fast service.

350 Pine Street Suite 115

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Street Taco$2.95
corn tortilla, pico de gallo
Fried Chicken & Ranch Wrap
fried chicken / cheese / lettuce / ranch dressing / flour tortilla
Tex Meaux Nachos$8.00
corn chips / shredded cheese / lettuce / tomato / queso / pico de gallo
Scratch Chicken Strips$8.00
buttermilk fried tenders / buffalo ranch sauce / celery carrot slaw / fries
The Trimmer 25/50/25
20oz Fountain Drink$2.25
House Waffle Fries$3.00
CURRENT Cobb Salad$10.00
iceberg / bacon / cheddar / blue
cheese / tomato / avocado / deviled
egg / lemon vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
sweet & spicy chicken / toasted sourdough / pepperjack / cabbage slaw / tomato / mango habanero sauce
Burger & Fries$10.00
6oz ground brisket blend/ sweet bun / cheddar cheese / lettuce / tomato / fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Beaumont TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

