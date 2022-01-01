Amicas Salida

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of downtown Salida, Colorado, Amicas is a community tap-house and scratch kitchen full of good energy and great flavors. Come in, get a table and let us take it from there. Amicas focuses on keeping the ingredients as clean and locally sourced as possible, we love our farmers!

Amicas has had the extreme privilege of having great customer and employee loyalty for nearly twenty years. This has allowed ongoing benefits for our staff owned restaurant and the ability to sponsor cultural, environmental, educational and athletic programs within our own community and elsewhere. We take great pride in our community and hope you do as well. Amicas-Community Fired since 2002

